PSG want Xavi Simons back

Paris Saint-Germain intends to take over Xavi Simons from PSV. The French top club has activated the buy-back option of six million euros, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

However, it is up to the twenty-year-old midfielder himself whether he makes the switch to the French capital. Xavi Simons can think about that until the end of this month, as the clause in his contract expires on July 31.

Talent

Last summer, PSV stunned by attracting Simons, who is seen as a great talent. The Amsterdam native came transfer-free from PSG and signed for five seasons.

In his first year, Xavi Simons immediately took PSV by storm. He became co-top scorer of the Eredivisie with nineteen goals. He was also a started eight times.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez