Train connection with Belgium not yet final

A train connection with Düsseldorf is already under construction, but GroenLinks wants a better connection with Belgium as well. Eindhoven must become more accessible from the outside.

Therefore, GroenLinks believes there should be rail connections from Eindhoven to Brussels and Antwerp. During the Provincial Council elections, several parties also expressed their desire to boost Eindhoven’s connection with its southern neighbors.

GroenLinks wanted to know whether the Mayor and Aldermen would also like to establish an Eindhoven connection with the major Belgian cities.

Düsseldorf

“Yes, we also believe that a train connection with Antwerp should be established,” was the answer from alderwoman Monique Esselbrugge of Mobility. “But in the short term, we are first committed to establishing the rail connection with Düsseldorf.”

After that, the focus can be on the south, but even then no miracles should be expected. “A rail connection with Antwerp and Brussels will require a major investment. We will have to appeal to the state to pay for that.”

2040

“That will have to be discussed in the Bo-Mirt (administrative consultations Multiyear Infrastructure, Space and Transport Program, ed.). Such an investment can be done in 2035 – 2040 at the earliest. Nevertheless, we as a college will continue to fight hard for it,” Esselbrugge said.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.