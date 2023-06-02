Philips Stadium full next season, match postponed

PSV announced on Thursday that the Stadium is full again next season, just as this season. All 30,000 available season tickets are already sold out. The other tickets are for a single sale, the visitor’s box, and other destinations.

PSV supporters can visit the Philips Stadium at least seventeen times next season. Some fans have to spend a bit more and choose an all-in card. This gives them access to all PSV matches, including European home games. Of all season ticket holders, 20 percent have chosen this option.

Whether those European matches will be Champions League or Europa League remains to be seen. PSV still has to qualify for the Champions League. As part of the qualification matches, in the duel for the Johan Cruijff Schaal moved to Friday, August 4.

Preparation

That match in which the cup winner takes on national champion Feyenoord was actually supposed to be played on Saturday, Aug. 5. The game was rescheduled to give the PSV players some rest in preparation for the outward match in the third preliminary round of the Champions League.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.