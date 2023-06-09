Plugged Festival at TU/e

Dozens of students enjoyed Thursday afternoon with bands, sun, and beer at the kickoff of the tenth edition of Plugged Festival at the TU/e.

Not only the Dutch rock band The Vices took the stage, but several student bands also got the chance to showcase their music. In addition to the bands, there were food trucks and a photo booth on the grounds, but according to the festival organization, the main thing is to enjoy the music.

Drinks with bands

The festival is organized every year by the university’s architecture study association. The festival once began as a band get-together for the members of the study association. They liked this get-together so much that it has grown into a festival that is open to everyone for free. “The festival grows every year. The first edition started with one stage. By now there are two.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBUGERING classes.