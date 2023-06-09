Police arrests IS follower from Eindhoven

A 16-year-old boy from Eindhoven has been arrested for allegedly contacting IS supporters to plan an attack. The Police arrested him from his home in early May and he is still in custody. The Public Prosecutor’s Office confirms this after questions from Eindhovens Dagblad.

The young man allegedly lived in the Burghplan neighborhood in Stratum and spoke on the app Telegram with a 19-year-old Deventer. He is a suspect from Belgium. Those conversations were about planning attacks, aimed at targets in Belgium.

A spokeswoman for the prosecution told the newspaper that these were serious conversations. The boy had not yet had any physical contact with the others, nor had he bought any items. The police suspect him of preparing a terrorist crime, according to the prosecution.

Heavily armed

The boy was reportedly arrested in his home on May 4. Neighbors watched as heavily armed officers stood by. They proceeded peacefully. The police searched the house and a shed and took away papers.

The police are investigating the boy. On May 17, the authorities decided to detain him for at least another 30 days. He will remain in custody until at least mid-June. The family of the teenager and his lawyer did not want to comment to the newspaper about the arrest and charges.

Twenties

According to the ED, there is a link to significant action in parts of Flanders. Seven people in their twenties of Chechen origin were also arrested on the same day. One of them was the boy with whom the Eindhoven native had contact.

