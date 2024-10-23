Isa (9) from a family with two sick children, passed away

The terminally ill Isa from Eindhoven has passed away. She was only 9 years old. Isa suffered from a rare form of cancer. Her older brother Milano is also seriously ill.

Isa passed away a little over a week ago. She had had a rare tumor in her head for over two years.

The Van Orden family is trying to come to terms with the loss of their daughter and sister. “She was a fighter. We are incredibly proud of Isa for being so strong and brave until the very end. It was an unfair battle that she could not win”.

Swimming diploma

Isa and her family did not give up the fight at the beginning of last year. They wanted to have a great time together and even made a kind of bucket list.

For example, Isa really wanted to go to Disneyland Paris again. But she also had another big wish: to get her swimming diploma A. Under the watchful eye of her classmates, family and various Disney characters, Isa passed her swimming exam.

Brother also ill

In the meantime, Isa’s brother, Milano (11), also became ill. He was diagnosed with leukemia and had to go to the children’s hospital in Utrecht regularly for treatments. “The treatments have now been completed. Milano is now in the follow-up phase. Things are going in the right direction for him”, mother Linda van Orden-de Lepper says.

Last year, acquaintances of the family set up a donation campaign to support the family financially. This raised over €68,000. Money is still being donated on that page.

Last Christmas

In recent years, doctors at the Prinses Máxima oncology children’s hospital in Utrecht have tried to treat Isa’s cancer, but in vain.

During Christmas last year, her mother realised that it could be their last Christmas together, she said at the time. “We really enjoyed it. On Christmas Eve, we sat in our pyjamas, played games and watched all the Home Alone movies. Isa thought that film series was the bomb”.

‘Make one more wish’

At the end of last year, the family was told that they had to take a very serious scenario into account. If scans showed that the tumor had not grown, but had remained the same, then the treatment would probably stop this year. In the end, the doctors could no longer do anything for her.

Just before New Year’s Eve, mother Linda spoke the heavy words that deeply affect every parent: “If I could only make one wish for 2024. Then I would wish that I would get that cancer and that the children would be healthy again. But unfortunately that is not possible”.

Isa’s funeral was on Thursday. “It was and is an extremely difficult time for our entire family. We are extremely proud of our three boys Milano (11), Levi (10) and Daley (2). It is amazing how they are coping with the loss of their great sister”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob