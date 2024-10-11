The award goes to Kirtika van Hunen-Malla!

The Next Generation Indie Book Award Finalist 2024 was awarded to Kirtika van Hunen-Malla for her book – ‘When Cultures Meet‘. Kirtika recently celebrated this international recognition and success with friends, family and colleagues. Notable felicitations were done by Jan Kerkhof (Chairperson Monuments Committee, gemeente Meierijstad and former alderperson gemeente Veghel) and award-winning writer, Chaitali Ray Sengupta.

Kirtika van Hunen-Malla, a Nepali/Indian author and cultural expert living in the Netherlands has received international acclaim for her book – ‘When Cultures Meet’. This book has been awarded the prestigious Next Generation Indie Book Award Finalist in 2024.

In 2020, Kirtika launched the book – ‘Wanneer Culturen Elkaar Ontmoeten‘ in Dutch (which is not her mother tongue). After the launch, the whole world went into a lockdown. Four years later in 2024, she launched the same book and this time she self-translated it in English. This book bagged the prestigious prize!

The book is a handy guide to successful cooperation with other cultures. At the felicitation event, Kirtika delved into the reasons for choosing the title as ‘When Cultures Meet‘. She believes that in reality cultures do not meet. In fact, when people meet, their cultures clash! Then why this name? In her book, she elaborates on the possibilities of what can be achieved if cultures do meet. A very unique point of view and a case for making cultures meet. A must read for internationals!

The book explores the complexities of intercultural interactions, offering readers insights into successful cross-cultural collaboration. Kirtika’s unique perspective as a Nepali/Indian author who has made the Netherlands her home for the last three decades, lends authenticity to her exploration of cultural differences and commonalities.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon and at select bookstores in the Netherlands, including Van Piere in Eindhoven.

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik Iyer

Muktha is a Process Consultant by profession and is passionate about books, languages and animals. She is working on her dream of publishing a rack full of books of her own.