Intense Terror drill at Summa College

Heavily armed units, an armored vehicle, and a police helicopter overhead created a scene reminiscent of war at Summa College in Eindhoven. Fortunately, the reality was less dire; the school was the site of a significant terror exercise.

The drill aimed to improve coordination among the police, fire department, ambulance services, and anti-terror units through a carefully crafted scenario.

In this scenario, a fire alarm was triggered at the school, prompting the fire department’s response, only to find themselves taken hostage. Initial officers and ambulance personnel worked swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating further.

A special unit then came to Summa College to end the “hostage situation. Heavily armed officers came to the school in an armored car. Another team went up to the roof of the building via a rope from the helicopter. There, a door was blown open with explosives. The perpetrators were then overpowered and the hostages and wounded were rescued.

Car Accident

The emergency services’ drill was interrupted by a real-life incident. Just around the corner from the school on Furka Pass, a car accident occurred, resulting in serious injuries for two occupants. The terror exercise was paused so that assistance could be provided to the victims.

