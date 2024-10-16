Former ASML executive Wennink expresses concerns

Former ASML CEO Peter Wennink expresses his concerns about the current state of Dutch society. He did this during an appearance on a talk show called ‘end of the week’. In the interview, he openly talks about what he describes as a ‘fat, dumb and happy attitude’, a mentality that he believes stands in the way of a responsible society.

Wennink first said these words at the opening of Eindhoven University of Technology’s academic year. In Eindje van de Week (end of the week), a talk show hosted by Studio040 and magazine FRITS, where Wennink was a guest, he was asked to explain further.

In response, Wennink explained that he is concerned about society’s attitude towards responsibility. The former top executive, who recently joined as supervisor at VDL, points out that a society revolves around four essential pillars: food, shelter, education and healthcare. To which group the words ‘fat, stupid and happy’ are addressed, thus remains unclear.

Innovation

“Every child is entitled to a good education and everyone is entitled to healthcare, but that has to be paid for by someone”, Wennink says. He stresses that innovation plays a crucial role in this. In doing so, he compares the Netherlands to China, where innovation is happening at a rapid pace, our country is said to be lagging behind in this respect.

“We need to innovate to keep this healthcare affordable, but society must also be willing to pay for this”, Wennink continues. “If we invest in new ideas and concepts that improve care and make it more affordable, everyone will benefit”.

Tax

According to Wennink, taxation is an essential means of achieving the goals, but then the revenue must actually benefit the people. Namely, by investing the tax incomes in the basic needs of citizens.

He stresses that the Brainport Region has the resources and knowledge to stimulate innovation, but that these opportunities are not sufficiently exploited.

“A lot of innovative solutions are here in Eindhoven, the government should encourage this and be reliable so that companies can also grow and stay innovative”. On the other hand, there is also a responsibility on business itself. “Make sure your employees don’t have to worry about their basic need”, Wennink addresses the companies.

Growing poverty

Table guest Hugo van Rooij, founder of Stichting (Z)onder dak (foundation with(out) a roof), echoes Wennink’s concerns and indicates that poverty is a growing problem, also in the Eindhoven region. “I see more and more homeless people, but also more and more people who live in mild poverty conditions”, he says.

According to Van Rooij, it is important to pay attention not only to those already living on the streets, but also to the vulnerable group balancing on the edge. “If we do nothing, that group will only get bigger”, he says.

Source: Studio040