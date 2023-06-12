Bosz to succeed Van Nistelrooij

PSV have almost secured Ruud van Nistelrooij’s successor. The club is broadly settled with Peter Bosz, the former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund coach. He will sign a contract for three seasons. So reports Voetbal International, as well as Eindhovens Dagblad.

With this, the Apeldoorn-born head coach returns to the Eredivisie after six years. Back then, the now 59-year-old Bosz was the head coach of Ajax. With that club, he just missed out on the Europa League. In the final, Manchester United was too strong, 0-2. In the Eredivisie, Bosz finished second with the Amsterdammers.

Experience at the top level

After leaving Ajax, he was trainer of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Olympique Lyon. He also served as technical director at Feyenoord between 2006 and 2009. So now Bosz continues his coaching career at PSV. The signatures are expected to be made next Monday.

Contract until mid-2026

New PSV coach Peter Bosz will likely be presented at the Eindhoven club this Monday. It seems that the board still wants to realise a number of appointments with the technical staff first before it is presented that the coach has reached an agreement with PSV on a contract until mid-2026. PSV will start the new season in three weeks and still have time to form the coaching staff.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn