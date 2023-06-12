International yoga Day celebrated in Eindhoven

It was an incredible sight to behold. Over 400 yoga enthusiasts practising yoga on the lush, green field of DBS football ground in Meerhoven. The embassy of India in the Netherlands together with the Indian organisations in the region organised the first-ever International Yoga Day in Eindhoven.

Importance of yoga

The Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Netherlands, H.E. Mrs Reenat Sandhu and the vice-mayor of Eindhoven Maes van Lanschot inaugurated the event. Mr. van Lanschot is also the alderman for Finance, Sports, Heritage, and Regional Cooperation. Madam Ambassador lit the lamp together with the vice-mayor and the football legend, Ad van den Berk. While the vice mayor spoke about the importance of yoga and the thriving Indian community in Eindhoven, Madam Ambassador emphasised the physical and spiritual prowess of yoga in our lives. “Yoga helps people to live a happier, better, and more fulfilling life in various ways. It is a means of holistic well-being, and it gives you a sense of oneness with your mind and your surrounding. It helps to build inner peace and compassion and once you have those qualities, you can live a better life. Yoga has an answer for everything,” said the Ambassador in her remarks.

City councillors Tjeerd Ritmeester, Miriam Frosi, Inge Teklenburg, Rosa van den Nieuwenhof, Marlous Hermans, first secretary Tara Pathak, and Director of Gandhi Centre Krish Gupta were also present on this occasion, among other dignitaries and officials from the Indian Embassy and Gandhi Centre. The event ended with a colourful cultural performance presented by local Indian artists. The organisers together affirm their gratitude to DBS for offering to host this event and a special mention to Saskia Reuhman from Eindhoven Sport.

The popularity of yoga has seen a significant rise in the Netherlands. “Although we’ve been celebrating yoga day since 2015 in the Netherlands, this is the first time we’re celebrating yoga day in Eindhoven. In that sense, it is very special,” said the Ambassador, thanking all the participating organisations and especially the volunteers for their hard work.

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta