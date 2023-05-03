Scooter rider injured in head-on collision

On Tuesday afternoon a scooter rider was injured on Kosmoslaan in Eindhoven after colliding with a car.

Near a road narrowing on Kosmoslaan there was probably a lack of clarity about which of the two road users had to give way to the other. As a result, the scooter hit the hood of the cab driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the scooter was injured by the incident and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. A trauma helicopter was called in, but was able to turn back halfway.

There was also someone on the back of the scooter. That person came away from the incident unscathed, as did the cab driver. Both the scooter and the car were towed away. The road was closed for a short time but has since reopened to traffic.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob