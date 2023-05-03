KNWU top competition BMX at Lion d’Or in Valkenswaard

A national BMX competition will take place at FCC Lion d’Or in Valkenswaard next Sunday. About seven hundred BMX cyclists from all over the Netherlands will compete for the day’s victory as well as points for the NK (Dutch championships), EC (European championships) and WC (world championships). It is the third race in a series of eight.

The national competition will be held over three days. Practice sessions, where riders can get used to the track and the starting gate, are on Friday evening, 5 May, and Saturday, 6 May. On Sunday, 7 May, starting at 11:00, everyone will race three heats. After that, the eighth-, quarter-, semis and finals will take place.

In addition, points will be distributed. If riders have accumulated enough points during the season, they have a chance to participate in the NK (2 July in Venlo), the EC (on 9 July in Besançon, France) and the WC (in August in Glasgow, Scotland). A number of FCC Lion d’Or riders are already working hard to reach that standard.

The FCC Lion d’Or track is located on Monseigneur Smetsstraat in Valkenswaard.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob