Gerard Philips arrives in Eindhoven

A seven meter high statue of Gerard Philips has finally arrived in Eindhoven. On Monday afternoon, the 23,000 kg sculpture was transferred from Zaltbommel to Eindhoven. The sculpture is located at Strijp-T in Gloeilampplantsoen and will be unveiled on May 15th.

A gift

The statue is made of steel and, is composed of 500 layers and 4659 individual parts. It is a gift from Philips to the municipality of Eindhoven to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the electronics group.

The artist

The artwork has been created by Andreas Hetfeld. It has an opening in the shape of a life-sized light bulb. Visitors are able to walk underneath it. With a straightforward design, the artist’s sculpture pays tribute to the silent force behind Philips. Although Gerard was a restrained person, his bust in the sculpture is displayed as significantly larger than the statues of his relatives.

Behind the scenes

Brother Anton Philips and cousin Frits Philips, considered to be the more well known faces of the family, already have a statue in the city. The family technician, Gerard, preferred to stay in the background. He founded the world-famous Philips in 1891. He was behind the scenes in the company working on innovation and streamlining the technical side.

Finishing touches

The last work on the statue is being carried out before the unveiling. “The lighting still needs to be added and there will be light poles to make Gerard Philips visible in the dark as well,” said one of the construction workers.

On Monday May 15th, 131 years after the foundation of Philips, the artwork will be handed over by Philips top man Roy Jakobs to mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha