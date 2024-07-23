PSV announces shirt numbers for 2024/25 season

The Eindhoven club has already done much work with two incoming transfers (Driouech and Flamingo). However, the scope for improvement in the defence area is visible, as revealed by the numbers on Monday. The shirt numbers of the outgoing players, Shurandy Sambo and André Ramalho are still available.

It is noticeable that shirt number 2 and shirt number 5 are not filled in. Last season Sambo and Ramalho had those numbers, but the duo has now closed the door behind them in Eindhoven. New name Ryan Flamingo takes over the shirt number from Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Noa Lang plays with his beloved number 10, as was previously announced. He will switch with Malik Tillman; the American will play the 2024/25 season with number 7. The highest number is reserved for Richard Ledezma, the American will play with the number 37.

Incidentally, this is not the final list. One more transfer is expected in the back line. In addition, it is not excluded that more players will leave.

A complete list of the squad numbers can be found on their website.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha