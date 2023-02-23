Police turn out for major investigation on Aalsterweg

On the Aalsterweg, the police were busy with an investigation on Wednesday evening and at night. A suspicious delivery van was parked on the road. White-suited officers investigated.

The service road opposite the Van der Valk hotel was cordoned off. There were yellow signs with numbers on the road. The police also deployed a sniffer dog to look for clues. The white-suited officers took pictures of the street and in the bushes.

Police have yet to comment on the operation.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez