Brainport region grew by six percent in 2022

The economy in Southeast Brabant grew by six percent in 2022. This is evident from figures from Statistics Netherlands. These figures make the region one of the top growth regions in the country.

The high-tech companies in and around Eindhoven have been showing resounding annual figures for years. So the growth is on the expected lines. Zeeland and Flevoland have also achieved six percent growth.

Amsterdam and Haarlemmermeer have better growth figures at eight and fourteen percent respectively. However, the regions are heavily dependent on tourism and Schiphol, as a result of which the North Holland economies shrank considerably during the corona period.