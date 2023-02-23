Donation of over two hundred thousand euros for Van Abbemuseum

Great news for the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven. The VriendenLoterij donates more than 212,000 euros to the museum.

The museum will invest the amount in new art for its own collection and promote public participation. Thanks to the VriendenLoterij, Van Abbe has previously developed a number of exhibitions that were very accessible to people with a physical disability.

Not only the Van Abbemuseum received a contribution. The Noordbrabants Museum and the National Monument Sint-Jan also received money from the lottery.

Culture and wellbeing

Thanks to 1.1 million participants, the VriendenLoterij was able to donate a total amount of 143.8 million to culture and welfare in the Netherlands last year. Participants can choose for which organization or institution they participate. At least forty percent of the lottery ticket goes to cultural organisations, charities and associations.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez