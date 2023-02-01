Police arrest three men on suspicion of copper theft

Police arrested three men on Tuesday morning on suspicion of stealing copper from a shed in the Ekkersrijt industrial park.

On Monday night, police received a report from a security guard who said he heard rumbling in a shed on the industrial estate in Son en Breugel. Several police units then went to the company to surround the premises.

When officers entered the shed, they found three men who were busy loading copper from a container into bags. The men fled upon seeing the police. Two could nevertheless be apprehended immediately but a third managed to escape via a rack in the shed.

The police then launched a search operation in which a helicopter and a police dog came to the rescue. The man was arrested after all. They were a 37-year-old man from Rotterdam and two men from Tilburg, aged 25 and 38.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob