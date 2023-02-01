Argument between family gets out of hand in Geldrop, several arrests

A family quarrel got out of hand on Sunday afternoon on Dommeldalseweg in Geldrop. Two to four persons were arrested by the police.

According to the officer in charge, it was an argument in the relational sphere. The argument was fought out in the street. One person was sprayed in the face with pepper spray, after which he defended himself.

Several family members attended the incident. Two to four people were arrested by police. A car was also taken away. Police have launched an investigation.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob