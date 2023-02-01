Eindhoven artists win prestigious award for street art

Eindhoven-based artist duo Studio Giftig have won a prestigious international award. The graffiti artists won with an enormous mural they created in Tilburg.

In a street art competition held by the Street Art Cities platform, the pair came out on top. The winning work is called “Trashure“, which depicts a woman wearing clothing made from trash. The work calls attention to a more sustainable world.

Silly Walks

Kaspar van Leek and Niels van Swaemen, as the pair are called in everyday life, had to compete against a hundred other nominees. The two’s work can also be seen frequently in Eindhoven. For example, the Silly Walks in the bicycle tunnel at the Dommel river, the gigantic portrait of Fresku on Strijp-S and the mural at the Philips Stadion are their work.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob