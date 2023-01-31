Taxi company Van Gerwen Group takes over popular Cibatax

Van Gerwen Groep is to take over the bankrupt taxi company Cibatax. Cibatax went bankrupt in mid-January but, will be now become part of Taxibrainport, a subsidiary of the Van Gerwen Group, from February.

With the takeover, Van Gerwen wants to take over as many employees and transport contracts as possible from Cibatax, the company said. Cibatax, as part of Taxibrainport, must mainly focus on business transport. It is the intention that as many as possible of Cibataxi’s standing agreements will be kept.

After the takeover, Van Gerwen will own more than 160 taxis. In addition to taxi rides, Van Gerwen also provide student transport and client transport. However, Van Gerwen said that Cibataxi’s older diesel cars will not be taken over. Those cars are going to be replaced by electric vehicles.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani