ASML and Summa College to intensify cooperation

ASML and Eindhoven’s Summa College are going to work together structurally. Among other things, this should improve the flow of MBO (secondary vocational education) to the Veldhoven-based chip machine manufacturer.

ASML and the educational institution were already working together within Brainport Eindhoven. Students from various Summa College courses are already doing internships at the chip machine manufacturer. Furthermore, ASML will actively engage in creating apprenticeships.

Training

Conversely, teachers from Summa College provide training within ASML. Employees of the chip machine manufacturer are trained internally by teachers from Summa Transport & Logistics. It is also being investigated whether MBO courses such as Mechatronics and Process Engineering can be taught in this way within ASML itself.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob