NXP turns good year due to auto industry and makes €2.6 billion profit

Chipmaker NXP had a good year in 2022. Turnover in 2022 was €12.1 billion, while some €2.6 billion of profit was made.

The turnover of Philips’ former chip branch increased by 19 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, when it turned over €10.2 billion. And also in 2022, the auto industry was especially important for those good annual figures.

The automobile industry accounted for about half of the turnover, some €6.4 billion. Moreover, sales of NXP’s automotive branch grew by 25 per cent, while other business units “only” grew by about 15 per cent.

Global deficit

That NXP is doing well should come as no surprise, by the way. There is a worldwide shortage of chips, something that is seriously affecting Philips, among others, while DAF also indicated earlier that the company’s turnover was limited by the moderate availability of computer chips.

Due to the chip shortage, NXP could also already present very good operating results for 2021.

