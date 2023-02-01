Ready for the plunge

The 23rd edition of the biggest international diving competition is about to start. The Pieter van de Hoogenband Swimming Stadium is hosting the Eindhoven Diving Cup, one of the first qualification opportunities this year, from February 2nd to February 5th. The springboard will launch160 Divers from 12 different countries, among them the very best Dutch divers.

Alderperson Maes van Lanschot will be opening the Eindhoven Diving Cup 2023 on behalf of the Municipality of Eindhoven from 2 to 2.30 p.m. on February 2nd. As the alderman for sport -among other tasks- he will undoubtedly highlight the imortant role sports play in our lives, our city, and our region before giving the signal for the competion to begin.

Global goals

Eindhoven has set itself global goals, and so the international participation in this event is highly appreciated by the municipality. Divers of diverse teams will be able to experience the facilities of the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium where contacts can be forged or fortified between the international teams from a variety of european and no-European countries.

Dutch talents

Dutch divers have also made a name for themselves internationally. Team NL divers

Inge Jansen, Celine van Duijn, Maud van Kempen and Matthew Hibbert will show their talents at the Eindhoven Diving Cup-tournament. The talents of the KNZB Diving Academy (12-15 ) will also be competing .

Volunteers

Besides the many enthousistic volunteers offering their contribution to the success of the event, the organisation of the Eindhoven Diving Cup are happy to have the support of a very special group of volunteers, the Refugee Team of More2Win. Refugees can gain work experience in a safe environment and become more proficient in the Dutch language, which may help to find a traineeship or a paid job. They offer welcome assistence before as well as during the event.

400 starts

In the four days of the tournament there will be over four hundred starts. There are individual jumps from the 1 and 3 meter boards, as well as synchronised jumps from the 3 metre boards and from the tower.

Find out who jumps when: https://eindhovendivingcup.nl/en/schedule/

Book tickets : https://eindhovendivingcup.nl/en/ticket-reservations/

translated and edited by Greta