Boas in training aim at assisting during football matches: ‘police can catch criminals’

The municipality of Eindhoven wants to use boas at football matches and events. With this, the city council hopes that the police can focus on real police work. The ‘enforcers of the future’ at Summa Security are pleased with the plan. “Then the police can catch criminals.”

According to trainer Clem Majoor, the plan to expand the boa’s range of tasks does not come out of the blue. “For years we have been looking at how the boas can take on extra work. As a training we try to respond to this.”

For example, the students are prepared through practical lessons. “Recently we acted out a sports match ending in riots, and how to handle them,” explains Sam.

No boas to be found

Despite the fact that the training is popular and more and more is being asked of enforcers, the municipality of Eindhoven has difficulty finding boas. In recent years, Eindhoven twice allocated half a million euros extra to recruit boas, but without success: last year the municipality only hired four people. At the moment there are a total of 56 boas working in the city, but in 2025 this should be 66.

Earlier, both the Eindhoven mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem and the regional police argued for fewer officers at football matches, to free up their hands in other areas.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez