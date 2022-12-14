Many police present at dismantling of possible drug lab

On Hooge Zijde in Eindhoven, many police are on the scene due to the possible presence of a lab for the production of synthetic drugs.

The raid is taking place on an industrial estate south of the A2 motorway. Earlier the police could not confirm whether the possible presence of a drug lab was the reason for the police to be at the scene in large numbers. That now appears to be indeed the case.

The Landelijke Faciliteit Ontmantelen (national dismantling facility) is present, which is a unit specialised in dismantling drug labs where dangerous substances are present.

Among other things, a strong detectable odor was present around the premises, commonly associated with the production of hard drugs. Police report that one person has been arrested.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob