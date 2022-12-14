Regional GGD scales down corona locations

The regional GGD (national health service) is winding down testing and vaccination facilities. For example, the testing location in Helmond is now closed. According to the health service, only the location in Eindhoven is sufficient to serve the entire region.

“Since home testing became the norm, we have seen the test demand decline. Whereas in the peak period early this year we tested about 4,000 people per day, we now test less than 50 residents per day at the Helmond location. The norm remains that you can make a test appointment within 24 hours if you need a test at the GGD”, Joop De Graaff, of GGD Brabant-Zuidoost, says.

Self-testing

Self-testing remains the norm, according to the GGD. Anyone with a positive self-test should be in isolation, is the advice. The GGD test street is mainly intended for specific groups, such as care workers working with vulnerable patients and 70-plussers living in nursing homes.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob