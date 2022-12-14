Inge’s sewing machine store is one of fastest growing businesses in county

A sewing machine store on Geldropseweg in Eindhoven has been awarded a “Gazelle Award”, a prize for the fastest growing companies in the Netherlands, by the Financieele Dagblad.

The store grew in a short time from two to seven employees and sales shot up to more than €1,000,000. Enough for a nice place on the list of fastest growing small companies in Noord Brabant. According to owner Inge van Liempd-Rijkers, the popularity of INGE sewing machines skyrocketed during the corona pandemic. “At that time many people picked up their hobby. Besides, they couldn’t spend their money on anything else anyway”.

Atmosphere

The store expanded considerably; Van Liempd-Rijkers bought the building next to her store and expanded. The atmosphere in the store is inviting and cozy. Customers are allowed to try out the dozens of machines to their heart’s content, and they do. A middle-aged couple receives a detailed explanation about an ultramodern sewing machine that is to replace the older one owned by the lady. The husband in particular is positive – yes almost lyrical about the sewing machine store. “I don’t like shopping. But this store makes me happy!”

Young people

INGEnaaimachines wants to focus even more on young people in the near future, as they are often less familiar with the joys of the sewing machine. It seems that more and more men are also entering the shop. New target groups mean even more potential growth – so maybe next year the sewing machine shop will receive another Gazelle award.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob