VVD worried about safety in the inner city

The VVD is concerned about safety in downtown Eindhoven and wants to know why no attention has been paid to safety in the inner city deal.

According to the VVD, the city center is becoming increasingly unsafe due to an increase in shoplifting, “unsafe situations” and riots. In addition, the group also labels demonstrations as safety incidents. The situation also worsens due to the homeless people and skaters, among others.

Deal

The VVD fraction, therefore, wants to know why Eindhoven municipality does not mention safety in the inner-city deal. It is a policy document in which the cooperation between the municipality, inner-city entrepreneurs, and other parties involved is laid down. Among other things, the inner-city deal must ensure a pleasant atmosphere in the center.

According to the VVD, more safety should be part of the agreements. They want to know what the college is doing to improve safety. If that does not happen, the party fears that entrepreneurs will no longer want to invest in the city center, or will even leave altogether.

Source: Studio040

