PSV to play New Year’s Eve game against AC Milan

PSV will play a practice match against AC Milan in the Philips Stadium.

This will happen on December 30. It is the last preparation match of the team of Ruud van Nistelrooij. On Saturday, Jan. 7, PSV starts the league again with a home match against Sparta.

The training match against AC Milan is in the theme of New Year’s Eve, according to PSV. On the evening match, PSV also wants to look back at 2022 and look ahead to the new year. The club has some surprises in store – what exactly those are will be announced at a later date.

Old acquaintance

PSV and AC Milan have met ten times before in the club’s history – two previous encounters were friendly matches. One of the most memorable matches in that series was the semi-final of the Champions League in the 2004/05 season. Then the Eindhoven natives were eliminated by the Milanese on goal difference.

AC Milan is currently second in the Italian league and also finished second in the group stage of the Champions League this season. The match against the Italians begins December at 6:15 p.m. at the Philips Stadium.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.