Second container free from next year

Eindhoven residents who have more waste than the green wheelie bin can hold may apply for a second container free of charge from next year. In this way, the municipality hopes to improve waste separation.

For this second biodegradable waste bin or waste paper and cardboard bin, no costs will be charged.

Eindhoven households do have to pay for a second container for residual waste. There is a price tag of 120 euros per year for this.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.