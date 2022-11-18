The new winter emergency shelter in Meerhoven opens its doors Friday afternoon. This allows homeless people – including those who are not entitled to “regular” shelter, to get shelter at night.

Springplank040, the organization that runs the shelter, announced yesterday that it hoped the winter emergency shelter could open its doors soon. With the emergency shelter, groups such as Eastern Europeans and homeless people, who are not normally entitled to it, can still get shelter.

Initially, the shelter was scheduled to open on Dec. 1. However, because night frost is already felt, that time has been brought forward. The shelter will remain open until April 1 at the latest.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.