Jumbo in Stratum briefly evacuated due to smoke development

The Jumbo on Geldropseweg in Eindhoven was evacuated for a short time on Monday evening because of smoke. The Fire Brigade came to the rescue. The cause of the smoke was a leaking oil pipe.

The Fire Brigade rushed out with two fire engines and an aerial platform. In particular, smoke developed in the warehouse of the supermarket.

Thus, the staff was out on the street for a short time. According to the Fire Brigade, a company went to work, sealing the leaking oil pipe from an installation.

The supermarket was back open to customers on Tuesday morning as usual.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob