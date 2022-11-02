Waalre public playgrounds now smoke-free

In the public playgrounds of Waalre from now on smoking is no longer allowed. With this, the municipality wants to achieve that children can play in a smoke-free area.

‘As long as we think it is normal to smoke, children think so too. That makes it more likely that they will start to smoke themselves’, the municipality reports. Alderman Kees Vortman: “Smoking in front of children is not something you should do, in my opinion. Nowhere, and certainly not in a playground. That’s where the children are in charge”.

Signs

Playground De Klimbim in Waalre was already smoke-free. The public playgrounds are now making that move as well. Signs and paving stones have been placed with a ‘smoke-free’ checkmark.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob