Large fire near Best; tea lights found

On Thursday night, a large fire raged in the woods near Best. The fire brigade turned out with three fire engines.

In addition, several water containers were used. The fire covered an area of about 100 by 200 metres. The situation was under control at around 3.00 a.m.

It is not yet possible to say with certainty how the fire could originate. However, a large number of tea lights were found at the location.

The police are still investigating whether the tea lights were the actual cause of the fire. As far as is known, there were no casualties as a result of the fire. Due to the fire, a smell of fire could be detected in large parts of Eindhoven on Friday morning.

Source: Studio040