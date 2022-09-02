Nuenen celebrates 200th anniversary

Big party in Nuenen this weekend. The village will then celebrate its bicentenary. The event was actually planned for last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus.

There are activities in the Nuenen, Gerwen and Nederwetten districts. The big party takes place at windmill de Roosdonck with various activities.

Party weekend

On Saturday there will be a cycle race especially for the youth and the day after that the guilds of the three villages will compete against each other during the ‘shooting of the kings’. The Queen’s Commissioner Ina Adema will also be present. She will be escorted by the guilds in a Bavaria beer wagon from the town hall to the festival grounds.

There is also a classic car show and a horse show. The festive weekend ends with the award ceremonies in the big tent, with live music from various local bands. Admission to the festivities is free.

Source: Studio040