VDL numbers indicate growth despite external headwinds

The Eindhoven VDL is growing. Turnover is increasing, and the company is also bringing in more orders, despite the sometimes difficult market conditions, in times of price increases and the war in Ukraine.

Turnover amounted to 2.6 billion euros in the first half of this year. That is 100 million more than in the same period last year. Although profits fell by fifteen million euros, more orders were brought in. In addition, almost 300 extra employees started working at VDL in one year. The order book of VDL Groep (excluding the Car Assembly division) has increased from 1,718 million euros at the end of 2021 to 1,850 million euros in week 26 of this year.

VDL is very satisfied with the result, especially now that materials are sometimes difficult to obtain and the costs can rise considerably. Turnover could not be prevented from falling in the car factory, because there was a regular shortage of required parts. The bus branch, on the other hand, did very well. VDL Groep is active in almost twenty countries with more than 15,000 employees.