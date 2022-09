The fire brigade rescued two dogs from a caravan on the Castiliëlaan on Thursday afternoon.

The animals were in the caravan when a fire broke out in the kitchen. The fire brigade turned out with two fire trucks and a high-rise truck to extinguish the fire.

The animals were saved in the process. As far as we know, there were no other injuries as a result of the fire. The fire is also under control, according to the fire brigade.

Source: Studio040