Catharina Ziekenhuis aims to train more healthcare staff in partnership with private clinic

Catharina Ziekenhuis is taking steps to counter the shortage of operating theatre (OR) staff and anaesthesia assistants. The hospital will do this in collaboration with a private clinic.

On 1 September, the first students will start training for their profession at both the Catharina Ziekenhuis and the private clinic Equipe. Not the usual ten, but sixteen anaesthesia students will be given the opportunity to take advantage of the collaboration.

That is six more than usual. At the Catharina Hospital, ten students are enrolled every year. Because of the collaboration with Equipe, that number can be increased to sixteen. Catharina Ziekenhuis will take care of the training, while Equipe will provide internships.

Action plan
Catharina Hospital is not the first hospital to seek collaboration with a private clinic. The idea stems from the action plan of Fonds Ziekenhuisopleidingen (hospital training fund) in the province. Nine hospitals are working together in this plan to train more care staff.

Source: Studio040

