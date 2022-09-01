PSV dominates FC Volendam and takes the lead

With their outstanding performance, PSV outshone FC Volendam on Wednesday evening. The Eindhoven team dominated the match with a spectacular 7-1, leading them in the Eredivisie.

Just before halftime, the counter was already at 3-0 via Simons and twice Gakpo, the attacker who may still leave for the Premier League. After that FC Volendam scored in return via Veerman.

Returning after the break, PSV picked up the thread and again managed to find the net several times. Plat, Simons, Bakayoko and Gakpo scored the additional goals.

With the win, PSV is back at the top of the Eredivisie. At number two is Ajax who has also won four matches, but with a less favorable goal difference.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez