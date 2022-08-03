Vessel with toxic nitric acid leaked at company in Son

On Ekkersrijt in Son, the Netherlands, a barrel of nitric acid started leaking on Monday. This happened at the Oqema company.

The barrel probably fell over. In the company then a toxic vapor was detected. Employees were checked by ambulance staff, but no one was injured.

The Fire Department removed the container. The premises were ventilated, and measurements were also taken. According to the Fire Department, the workplace is safe again.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob