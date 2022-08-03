Emergency landing of military aircraft at Eindhoven Airport

A military aircraft made an emergency landing at Eindhoven Airport on Monday afternoon. This is what the airport announced.

It concerned a technical defect to an A330 tanker of the Ministery of Defense. The tank hose on the left wing hung out for about fifteen metres. The emergency services were quickly called in.

The runway at Eindhoven Airport was temporarily unavailable due to the emergency landing. This caused delays for holidaymakers.

