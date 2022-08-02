Weekly update of COVID situation – week 30

In the Infection Radar survey last week, the percentage of participants with COVID-19 like complaints remained stable to 2.7% as compared to 2.7%, the week before. The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported to the Municipal Public Health Services (GGDs) also decreased (-23%) compared to the week before.

Reported infections also continued to decrease in nursing homes. The number of people who were tested for COVID-19 by the GGD decreased (-17%). Looking at hospital figures, the number of new hospital admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 decreased (-20%) compared to the week before, while the number of new patients with SARS-CoV-2 in the ICU remained relatively low and decreased (-35%) compared to the week before. Although the number of infections still seems high, the downward trends indicate that the summer peak is behind us for now.

Sewage surveillance

In sewage surveillance result of week 29 (18 – 24 July), a decrease of 10% was observed in the national average virus load as compared to week 28. In the first half of week 30 (25 – 27 July), the average virus contaminants decreased significantly, dropping by 33.6%. In both the weeks, 29 and 30, sewage surveillance figures were highest in and around Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. The BA.5 Omicron sub-variant was observed most frequently, while the BA.4 sub-variant was detected less often again.

Virus variants from pathogen surveillance

So far, the Omicron variant has five sub-variants that are currently being monitored closely. These have been designated BA.1, BA.2 (including sub-variant BA.2.12.1), BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5. Many countries have recently seen an increase in sub-variant BA.5. The percentage of this variant is being monitored in the context of pathogen surveillance and by means of variant PCR. Since June 2022, Omicron BA.5 has been the dominant variant in the Netherlands.

Numbers

According to the RIVM updates, last week 21,680 persons reported positive corona test results and 503 persons newly hospitalised as compared to 28,019 and 631, respectively, the week before. Among the hospitalised patients, 28 were admitted to Intensive care units. The COVID-19 related mortality number decreased to 25 as compared to 37 deaths, the week before.

Source: RIVM.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas