Cyclist seriously injured in truck accident

An accident happened on Hugo van der Goeslaan on Wednesday afternoon. One cyclist was seriously injured.

The accident happened when a truck turned right at a bicycle pass. The driver overlooked two cyclists.

A woman got stuck and was dragged a bit by the truck. She suffered serious injuries to her arm, among other things. A man who cycled with her escaped unharmed.

Emergency services were quickly present. An air ambulance also landed on the nearby DAF site.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in Tilburg. The road is closed to traffic.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez