Smog warning in Brabant: health concerns due to poor air quality

Smog is expected to appear this Thursday afternoon in Brabant; the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) are warning against poor air quality caused by the smog. “People who are sensitive to smog can suffer from this.”

The advice to people who have, for example, asthma or other respiratory diseases is: stay indoors and do not perform too much strenuous physical exertion. Children and the elderly can also be more sensitive to smog.

Shortness of breath

Breathing dirty air can make people more prone to asthma and respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath. Irritation to eyes, nose and throat can also occur.

The smog is caused by high ozone concentrations in the air on sunny days with little wind. Pollutants such as nitrogen oxides are converted into ozone under the influence of sunlight.

Source: Omroep Brabant

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez