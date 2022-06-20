Three houses severely damaged due to fierce fire in Eindhoven

A fire damaged six houses on the Cornelis Trooststraat in Eindhoven on Sunday morning, three of which sustained severe damage.

The fire brigade was alerted at around 6:30 am because of the heavy smoke, reason for an NL-alert warning. The fire started in a shed. It spread rapidly to other sheds and the nearby houses. In one house the fire raged so fiercely that the flames came out through the roof.

Luckily, no one was injured except for a person who had inhaled smoke and was checked by the ambulance personnel. Further investigation should tell how the fire started.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by Sangeetha Dennis