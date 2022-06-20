Asphalt company to disconnect half of Eindhoven from biomass heat

Some 20,000 to 30,000 homes in Eindhoven are to be supplied with heat from the asphalt company A. Jansen. Collaboration with heating company Ennatuurlijk will ensure that this happens.

And that is good news. The heat at A. Jansen, an asphalt processor in Son, will be generated anyway, whether it heats the city or not. For Eindhoven, it is therefore a nice circular source to supply heat. The letter of intent for the plans was signed in November last year.

Before the plans can be realised, however, some necessary steps wll have to be taken. “The heat is generated by an installation that recycles asphalt. In order to actually heat our water with the heat from this plant, technical installations must first be built. Then permits must be arranged, as well as a way to connect the systems to the heat network.”

30,000 homes

2024 is the year when everything has to be ready. Eindhoven will then be able to benefit from about 10 MWth (megawatt for thermal energy, ed.). And that means that 20,000 to 30,000 homes can be heated. That is about 17 to 25 percent of all 120,000 homes in the city. And there is even more in the pipeline, according to Ennatuurlijk.

If A. Jansen were to use another recycling plant Ennatuurlijk could use even more heat from the extra plant. “With a new, very promising technology, this could yield about 16 MWth,” he says. In total, the recycling plants could heat between 52,000 and 78,000 homes in the future.

Biomass

But there is still a long way to go. Ennatuurlijk says that here, too, the necessary hurdles still have to be taken, such as the construction of installations, the connection of the recycling and heating installations and the connection to the heating network. Through the cooperation with A. Jansen, Ennatuurlijk expects to be able to phase out the use of biomass in the long term. Biomass will then only be used as a back-up.

In order to get rid of biomass completely, Ennatuurlijk is also researching geothermal sources and other residual heat sources to be found in the region. The heat company wants to be completely carbon neutral by 2040.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan