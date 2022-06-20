Photographs of amateur photographers on display in Fellenoord Tunnel

Since this weekend, the photographs of amateur photographers from Eindhoven can be seen on the walls of the Fellenoordunnel. With this project, the CKE wants to put the work of the creators in the spotlight.

The project is called ‘Walk the Walk’. The municipality has made the pedestrian and bicycle bridge in the heart of the city available for this purpose. The concrete borders of the bridge are covered on both sides with about a hundred photographs. They will remain there for two years.

Feet

The assignment was to capture moving feet, using passers-by in the city centre as models. The photographers were challenged to seek out diversity: feet in all shapes and sizes, with shoes, trainers, slippers or high heels.

Policy

The photo project is part of the municipal policy to brighten up tunnels. In many subways in the city, for example, there are also graffiti works of art.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan