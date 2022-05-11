Forest fire in Waalre, possibly ignited

On Tuesday afternoon, a forest fire reduced a piece of forest near the village of Waalre to ashes. It seems that the fire was set by a few young people.

The fire raged in the green area between the Gat van Waalre and the Voldijn district. Witnesses raised the alarm at about 16:15 because they saw smoke. At first, it was thought to be a roadside fire, but the Fire Brigade discovered that the forest was on fire. There appeared to be two fires, which could indicate arson.

Later, rubbish was found at the site of the fire, including empty beer and energy drink cans. The Fire Brigade also found traces of arson. Bystanders told the Fire Brigade that they had seen boys running away.

The fire destroyed an area of about 120 square metres.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob